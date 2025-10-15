Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd and Rama Phosphates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2025.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 578.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13634 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 44.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3965 shares in the past one month. Trejhara Solutions Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 209.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2020 shares in the past one month. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd rose 17.30% to Rs 1398. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 557 shares in the past one month.