Synthiko Foils standalone net profit rises 609.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Synthiko Foils rose 609.09% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.91% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.196.40-3.667.97-0.160.46-0.190.432.340.33

