Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 28.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 28.81% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.06% to Rs 47.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.5439.277.036.441.951.790.660.770.420.59

