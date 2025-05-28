Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bartronics India standalone net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Bartronics India standalone net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.20% to Rs 8.91 crore

Net profit of Bartronics India declined 53.03% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.20% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.81% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 40.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.9112.41 -28 40.0448.84 -18 OPM %-1.23-1.21 --0.72-0.10 - PBDT0.150.90 -83 0.391.42 -73 PBT0.140.86 -84 0.340.97 -65 NP0.931.98 -53 1.751.38 27

