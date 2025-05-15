BASF India consolidated net profit declines 83.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 3282.86 crore

Net profit of BASF India declined 83.27% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 3282.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3356.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.95% to Rs 479.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 15246.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13751.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3282.863356.9015246.3213751.271.517.324.816.4765.80267.59797.06950.0825.01219.33616.77758.8727.01161.43479.06563.27

