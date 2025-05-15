Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aerpace Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aerpace Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net Loss of Aerpace Industries reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.29% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.30 50 1.621.18 37 OPM %-471.11-130.00 --296.91-101.69 - PBDT-1.60-0.29 -452 -3.82-0.98 -290 PBT-1.70-0.37 -359 -4.96-1.29 -284 NP-1.63-0.35 -366 -4.84-1.29 -275

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

