Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 255.41 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions declined 45.97% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 255.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.45% to Rs 90.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 964.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 903.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales255.41231.08 11 964.87903.30 7 OPM %13.4018.67 -15.3722.16 - PBDT35.2846.51 -24 153.24213.99 -28 PBT26.1939.30 -33 119.57186.11 -36 NP15.7029.06 -46 90.44133.89 -32

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

