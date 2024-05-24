Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 255.41 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions declined 45.97% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 255.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.45% to Rs 90.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 964.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 903.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
