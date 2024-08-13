Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bazel International standalone net profit declines 61.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Bazel International standalone net profit declines 61.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 45.26% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Bazel International declined 61.63% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.26% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.751.37 -45 OPM %72.0086.13 -PBDT0.451.17 -62 PBT0.421.16 -64 NP0.330.86 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CERT-in alerts against vulnerabilities in Windows operating system: Details

Reliance, Disney to offer concessions to win antitrust nod for merger

Vedanta board approves offer for sale for 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

New study finds ocean's worth of water hiding beneath the surface of Mars

Nykaa raises stake in Dot & Key, to acquire Earth Rhythm for Rs 44.5 crore

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story