Bazel International standalone net profit declines 61.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.26% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Bazel International declined 61.63% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.26% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.751.37 -45 OPM %72.0086.13 -PBDT0.451.17 -62 PBT0.421.16 -64 NP0.330.86 -62
