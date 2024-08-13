Tinna Trade standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 209.99% to Rs 107.72 croreNet profit of Tinna Trade declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 209.99% to Rs 107.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales107.7234.75 210 OPM %1.101.67 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.090.08 13 NP0.070.10 -30
