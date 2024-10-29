Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 11.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 11.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales decline 3.41% to Rs 1095.10 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 11.84% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 1095.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1133.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1095.101133.72 -3 OPM %10.8910.96 -PBDT89.47101.26 -12 PBT61.9278.78 -21 NP46.1152.30 -12

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

