Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 11.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 11.84% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 1095.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1133.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

