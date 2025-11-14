Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cranex consolidated net profit declines 5.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit declines 5.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Cranex declined 5.71% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.3713.23 1 OPM %7.857.41 -PBDT0.820.76 8 PBT0.740.68 9 NP0.660.70 -6

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

