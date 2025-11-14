Cranex consolidated net profit declines 5.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Cranex declined 5.71% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.3713.237.857.410.820.760.740.680.660.70

