BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Khaitan (India) Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd and Kanpur Plastipack Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2025.

Khaitan (India) Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd and Kanpur Plastipack Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2025.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 82.59 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13711 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 103.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3341 shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 46.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13696 shares in the past one month.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 38.62. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22525 shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd jumped 12.47% to Rs 164.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3779 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News