Peninsula Land consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Peninsula Land declined 69.47% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.10% to Rs 60.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 129.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

