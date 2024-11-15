Gourmet Gateway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 41.47 crore

Net loss of Gourmet Gateway reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

