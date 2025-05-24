Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.78% to Rs 281.72 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries declined 69.33% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.78% to Rs 281.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 229.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 24.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.23% to Rs 1049.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 812.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

