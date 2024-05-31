Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 253.37 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 54.88% to Rs 37.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 253.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.78% to Rs 132.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 1000.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1128.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
