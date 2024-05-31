Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 253.37 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 54.88% to Rs 37.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 253.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.78% to Rs 132.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 1000.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1128.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales253.37285.84 -11 1000.501128.42 -11 OPM %13.2814.32 -13.6914.73 - PBDT40.2339.37 2 174.04170.37 2 PBT30.7832.40 -5 150.07147.44 2 NP37.4224.16 55 132.97109.19 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Beekay Niryat consolidated net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 97.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Shakumbhri Pulp &amp; Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Art &amp; Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Contil India standalone net profit rises 1075.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story