Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shakumbhri Pulp &amp; Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 21.98 crore

Net profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills rose 436.36% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.58% to Rs 77.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.9820.73 6 77.1093.54 -18 OPM %10.602.85 -1.850.67 - PBDT1.990.24 729 0.530.09 489 PBT1.68-0.08 LP -0.74-0.98 24 NP1.180.22 436 -0.62-0.69 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shakumbhri Pulp &amp; Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 89.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Andhra Paper plan annual outage at its Rajahmundry unit

Swasti Vinayaka Art &amp; Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Contil India standalone net profit rises 1075.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story