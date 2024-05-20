Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 12.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 12.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 1301.53 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 12.38% to Rs 84.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 1301.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1174.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.74% to Rs 248.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 4206.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3601.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1301.531174.10 11 4206.653601.19 17 OPM %11.4910.80 -11.7110.98 - PBDT134.15112.42 19 426.34322.89 32 PBT122.0699.76 22 382.30279.98 37 NP84.5175.20 12 248.30209.12 19

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

