Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 12.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 12.38% to Rs 84.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 1301.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1174.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.74% to Rs 248.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 4206.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3601.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

