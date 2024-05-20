ANI Integrated Services standalone net profit rises 4.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.46% to Rs 50.03 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 4.96% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 50.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.50% to Rs 4.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 180.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

50.0342.96180.33157.305.745.264.662.292.171.906.423.151.731.795.352.751.481.414.732.47

