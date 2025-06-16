Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 574.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.02% to Rs 2274.35 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 574.56% to Rs 110.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.02% to Rs 2274.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1526.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.27% to Rs 355.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 8290.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7484.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.