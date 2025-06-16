China benchmark rises slightly after economic data

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday as investors reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East and a mixed bag of data from China.

The dollar held steady on heightened Middle East geopolitical tensions as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fourth day, with the number of deaths mounting on both sides.

Crude oil prices steadied after surging 7 percent on Friday while gold dipped toward $3,400 per ounce.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.35 percent to 3,383.73 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 0.70 percent at 24,060.99.

China's factory output growth hit a six-month low in May, while retail sales picked up steam, signaling potential resilience in consumer demand amid a fragile truce in the country's trade war with the United States.