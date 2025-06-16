Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Escalation; Dow Sinks 769 Points, Oil Prices Surge

Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Escalation; Dow Sinks 769 Points, Oil Prices Surge

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, Trump's warning, and sector-wide stock declines fuel market volatility despite upbeat U.S. sentiment data.

The Dow plummeted 769.83 points (1.8%) to 42,197.79, the Nasdaq plunged 255.66 points (1.3%) to 19,406.83 and the S&P 500 tumbled 68.29 points (1.1%) to 5,976.97.

Israeli airstrikes on Irans nuclear and missile sites killed three senior military leaders, prompting Iran to retaliate with over 100 drones aimed at Israeli territory. The escalation has sparked fears of a broader conflict, pushing crude oil prices higher due to supply concerns. In response, former President Donald Trump urged Iran on Truth Social to strike a nuclear deal before the violence worsens. He warned of greater destruction ahead, calling for an immediate end to the bloodshed.

University of Michigan published a report showing a substantial improvement by consumer sentiment in the month of June. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index surged to 60.5 in June after holding at 52.2 in May.

Airline stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 4.3%. Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks were substantially weak, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware and Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging by 2.7% and 2.6%. Housing, networking and financial stocks also saw considerable weakness while energy and gold stocks bucked the downtrend.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8%. The major European markets moved downwards while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index decreased by 0.4%, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1% and 1.1%.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.7 bps to 4.42%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks rebound sharply, snapping two-day losing streak

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

NSE IX and Cyprus Stock Exchange ink strategic MoU

Barometers snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends near 24,950 mark

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story