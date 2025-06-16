Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese market rally on weaker yen

Japanese market rally on weaker yen

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets rallied as a weaker yen boosted export-related stocks. The Nikkei average jumped 1.26 percent to 38,311.33 ahead of the Bank of Japan's upcoming policy meeting, with the central bank widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

The broader Topix index settled 0.75 percent higher at 2,777.13.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

