Vintron Informatics standalone net profit rises 2591.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3050.45% to Rs 175.48 crore

Net profit of Vintron Informatics rose 2591.67% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3050.45% to Rs 175.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.175.485.577.976.6413.980.3713.960.369.690.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News