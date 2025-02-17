Vintron Informatics standalone net profit rises 2591.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3050.45% to Rs 175.48 croreNet profit of Vintron Informatics rose 2591.67% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3050.45% to Rs 175.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales175.485.57 3050 OPM %7.976.64 -PBDT13.980.37 3678 PBT13.960.36 3778 NP9.690.36 2592
