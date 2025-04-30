Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.63% to Rs 436.15 crore

Net loss of Belstar Microfinance reported to Rs 98.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 104.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.63% to Rs 436.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 549.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.35% to Rs 46.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 339.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 2101.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1832.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

