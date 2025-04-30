Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Tokyo Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.90% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.19 5 0.830.78 6 OPM %-25.0052.63 -27.7138.46 - PBDT-0.050.10 PL 0.231.13 -80 PBT-0.050.10 PL 0.231.13 -80 NP-0.050.23 PL 0.231.09 -79

