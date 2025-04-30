Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the March 2025 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 178.59 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 19.51% to Rs 41.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 178.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.69% to Rs 152.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 706.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 664.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales178.59166.74 7 706.22664.69 6 OPM %70.4960.98 -63.6259.62 - PBDT66.9947.65 41 221.07179.62 23 PBT65.3346.33 41 214.51175.20 22 NP41.5434.76 20 152.46130.65 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 46.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 124.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 82.77% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story