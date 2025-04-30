John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 178.59 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 19.51% to Rs 41.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 178.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.69% to Rs 152.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 706.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 664.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

