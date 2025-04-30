UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 46.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 375.91 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 46.26% to Rs 87.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 375.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.47% to Rs 731.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 765.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 1851.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1736.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

