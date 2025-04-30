Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 124.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.31% to Rs 3158.94 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 124.46% to Rs 312.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 27.31% to Rs 3158.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2481.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.61% to Rs 1015.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 595.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.44% to Rs 11481.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9693.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3158.942481.2711481.309693.9857.0664.7265.0467.76442.37226.791337.55936.98442.37226.791337.55936.98312.78139.351015.83595.42

