Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit declines 36.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance declined 36.68% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.77% to Rs 583.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 426.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.583.71426.7843.3356.1472.90113.0870.23109.6252.6283.10

