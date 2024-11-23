Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit declines 36.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit declines 36.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.77% to Rs 583.71 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance declined 36.68% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.77% to Rs 583.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 426.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales583.71426.78 37 OPM %43.3356.14 -PBDT72.90113.08 -36 PBT70.23109.62 -36 NP52.6283.10 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Few voters choose Nota in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls

Maharashtra elections LIVE: Learned from Lok Sabha debacle, says Shinde after NDA's Maha victory

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: JMM-led INDIA bloc set for a landslide win; BJP's hopes dashed

NDA-BJP candidates winning bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

Maharashtra elections results 2024: Constituency-wise full list of winners

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story