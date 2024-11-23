Renew Akshay Urja standalone net profit rises 3.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.59% to Rs 28.70 crore

Net profit of Renew Akshay Urja rose 3.23% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 28.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.7032.1088.5085.9818.5018.3012.8012.409.609.30

