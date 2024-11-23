Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Renew Akshay Urja standalone net profit rises 3.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 23 2024
Sales decline 10.59% to Rs 28.70 crore

Net profit of Renew Akshay Urja rose 3.23% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 28.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.7032.10 -11 OPM %88.5085.98 -PBDT18.5018.30 1 PBT12.8012.40 3 NP9.609.30 3

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

