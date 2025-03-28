BEML gains after bagging Rs 405 crore contract from Bengaluru Metro

BEML rose 2.07% to Rs 3197.65 after the company announced that it has secured a metro car supply and maintenance contract from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) worth Rs 405 crore.

The contract is for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of standard gauge metro cars, along with personnel training and comprehensive maintenance for up to fifteen years, for Bengaluru Metro Rail projects.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defense. It operates under three major business verticals: defense & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.4% to Rs 24.41 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.20 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 16.4% YoY to Rs 875.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News