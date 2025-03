Issue opens on 08 April 2025

Edelweiss Financial Services announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs 100 crore with a green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 200 crore. The issue opens on 08 April 2025 and closed on 24 April 2025.

