Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties garners sales of Rs 1,000 cr from its luxury project - Godrej Astra

Godrej Properties garners sales of Rs 1,000 cr from its luxury project - Godrej Astra

Image
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties has sold ~90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore at its luxury project, Godrej Astra, on the launch day. Godrej Astra is strategically located in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market in Gurugram and spread over ~ 2.76 acres, offering an exquisite blend of modern design and premium amenities.

Golf Course Road is an established micro-market renowned for its upscale residential and commercial developments, making it an attractive destination for real estate development. With its well-planned infrastructure and proximity to prominent landmarks, the location offers residents a premium lifestyle and convenient connectivity. This is GPL's second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Edelweiss Financial Services announces Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Sandhar Tech, Piramal Ent, Jio Financial Services, ABFRL

GIFT Nifty hints to positive start to equities on Dalal Street

Force Motors bags supply order from Indian Defence Forces

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.40% in Feb-25 compared 9.32% in Jan-25

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story