Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Sandhar Tech, Piramal Ent, Jio Financial Services, ABFRL

IndusInd Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 28 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approved the acquisition of a 45.33% stake in Effiasoft from existing shareholders Koushik Shee and Akula Krishna Rao for Rs 36.72 crore. The Board also considered the proposal for the acquisition of an additional 5.67% stake in Effiasoft from Koushik Shee and Akula Krishna Rao for Rs 4.59 crore.

Sandhar Technologies has executeed a Share Purchase Agreement with South Korea-based Jinyoung Electro-Mechanics Co. for the sale of its entire stake in the joint venture, Jinyoung Sandhar Mechatronics (JSM). The decision to exit the joint venture aligns with the companys strategic objective of streamlining its business operations and concentrating on its core competencies.

Piramal Enterprises board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 100 crore (base issue size), along with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 200 crore, aggregating the total issue size to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis.

Jio Financial Services has subscribed to 8.5 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank for Rs 85 crore. This investment is made to fund the business operations of Jio Payments Bank. Post this investment, the companys holding in Jio Payments Bank will increase from 82.17% to 85.04%. Additionally, the company has acquired 1.73 crore equity shares of its subsidiary Jio Finance for Rs 1,000.24 crore. Jio Finance will utilize the proceeds to fund its business operations.

DCM Shrirams board approved the proposal for setting up 12 TPD integrated Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Ajbapur Unit of the Company, with an investment of Rs. 131.30 crore. CBG is a value add to the byproduct of Sugar Process. It is an environmentally friendly renewable fuel that helps in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and lower dependence on fossil fuels.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) informed that The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the Scheme of Arrangement among Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Jindal Steel & Power has been declared the successful bidder for the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block. It has signed the agreement for the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block. This is a partially explored block with estimated geological resources of 3,257 million tonnes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News