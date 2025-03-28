Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramkrishna Forgings adds production capacity of 14,250 MTPA

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings has commenced commercial production of NATIONAL 5 UPSETTER and DEFRIS 2% UPSETTER at Ramkrishna Forgings Limited - Plot No. 1988, Mouza Dugni, PO Kolabira, Dist. Saraikella, Kharswan w.e.f. 27 March, 2025. This will enhance the production capacity of the Company by 14,250 Metric Tonnes Per Annum.

The Total Production Capacity of the Company will now be as follows:

a) Hot & Warm Forgings Capacity: 2,43,400 MT
b) Cold Forgings Capacity: 25,000 MT

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

