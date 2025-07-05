BEML secures $6.23 million export orders

BEML has secured two export orders with a combined value of approximately $6.23 million.

The first order comes from the Commonwealth of Independent States region and involves the supply of heavy-duty bulldozers. The second order, which marks BEMLs maiden entry into the Uzbekistan market, is for the supply of a high-performance motor grader. These orders fall within the normal course of business.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.