BEML secures $6.23 million export orders

Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
BEML has secured two export orders with a combined value of approximately $6.23 million.

The first order comes from the Commonwealth of Independent States region and involves the supply of heavy-duty bulldozers. The second order, which marks BEMLs maiden entry into the Uzbekistan market, is for the supply of a high-performance motor grader. These orders fall within the normal course of business.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of BEML rose 1.59% to Rs 4521.90 on Friday, 4 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

