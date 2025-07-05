Shakti Pumps raises Rs 292.6 crore via QIP; PineBridge, LIC MF among top investors

Shakti Pumps (India) has successfully concluded its qualified institutions placement (QIP), raising approximately Rs 292.60 crore by allotting over 31.87 lakh equity shares.The companys treasury committee approved the issue on 5 July 2025. Each share carries a face value of Rs 10 and was issued at Rs 918. This price represents a discount of nearly 5% to the floor price of Rs 965.96.
The QIP opened on July 2 and closed on July 4. Following this allotment, Shakti Pumps paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 120.21 crore, representing 12.02 crore shares, to Rs 123.39 crore, reflecting a new total of 12.33 crore shares.
Among the key institutional investors who acquired more than 5% of the shares offered, PineBridge Global Funds, through its PineBridge India Equity Fund, led the pack with an allotment of 10.89 lakh shares, accounting for 34.18% of the issue. Bank of India Small Cap Fund followed with a subscription of 2.83 lakh shares, representing 8.89%. LIC Mutual Fund also featured prominently, with its Infrastructure Fund taking up 2.17 lakh shares (6.84%), while both its Large & Mid Cap Fund and Manufacturing Fund secured 1.63 lakh shares each, contributing 5.13% each to the total issue.
Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, and other products.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 110.23 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.2% to Rs 665.32 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) fell 0.68% to Rs 936.55 on Friday, 4 July 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app