Shakti Pumps raises Rs 292.6 crore via QIP; PineBridge, LIC MF among top investors

Shakti Pumps (India) has successfully concluded its qualified institutions placement (QIP), raising approximately Rs 292.60 crore by allotting over 31.87 lakh equity shares.

The companys treasury committee approved the issue on 5 July 2025. Each share carries a face value of Rs 10 and was issued at Rs 918. This price represents a discount of nearly 5% to the floor price of Rs 965.96.

The QIP opened on July 2 and closed on July 4. Following this allotment, Shakti Pumps paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 120.21 crore, representing 12.02 crore shares, to Rs 123.39 crore, reflecting a new total of 12.33 crore shares.

Among the key institutional investors who acquired more than 5% of the shares offered, PineBridge Global Funds, through its PineBridge India Equity Fund, led the pack with an allotment of 10.89 lakh shares, accounting for 34.18% of the issue. Bank of India Small Cap Fund followed with a subscription of 2.83 lakh shares, representing 8.89%. LIC Mutual Fund also featured prominently, with its Infrastructure Fund taking up 2.17 lakh shares (6.84%), while both its Large & Mid Cap Fund and Manufacturing Fund secured 1.63 lakh shares each, contributing 5.13% each to the total issue. Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, and other products.