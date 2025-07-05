Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps raises Rs 292.6 crore via QIP; PineBridge, LIC MF among top investors

Shakti Pumps raises Rs 292.6 crore via QIP; PineBridge, LIC MF among top investors

Image
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shakti Pumps (India) has successfully concluded its qualified institutions placement (QIP), raising approximately Rs 292.60 crore by allotting over 31.87 lakh equity shares.

The companys treasury committee approved the issue on 5 July 2025. Each share carries a face value of Rs 10 and was issued at Rs 918. This price represents a discount of nearly 5% to the floor price of Rs 965.96.

The QIP opened on July 2 and closed on July 4. Following this allotment, Shakti Pumps paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 120.21 crore, representing 12.02 crore shares, to Rs 123.39 crore, reflecting a new total of 12.33 crore shares.

Among the key institutional investors who acquired more than 5% of the shares offered, PineBridge Global Funds, through its PineBridge India Equity Fund, led the pack with an allotment of 10.89 lakh shares, accounting for 34.18% of the issue. Bank of India Small Cap Fund followed with a subscription of 2.83 lakh shares, representing 8.89%. LIC Mutual Fund also featured prominently, with its Infrastructure Fund taking up 2.17 lakh shares (6.84%), while both its Large & Mid Cap Fund and Manufacturing Fund secured 1.63 lakh shares each, contributing 5.13% each to the total issue.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, and other products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 110.23 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.2% to Rs 665.32 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) fell 0.68% to Rs 936.55 on Friday, 4 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96 per share

Cochin Shipyard signs MoU with HD KSOE, South Korea

Hindustan Zinc successfully bids for composite license for Nawatola-Laband REE Block

Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches new tower at Mahindra Citadel in Pune

Shipping Corporation to induct two second-hand Very Large Gas Carriers

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story