Cochin Shipyard signs MoU with HD KSOE, South Korea

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE), South Korea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cochin Shipyard (CSL) on 04 July 2025. The MOU is intended to facilitate cooperation between the two companies in the following areas:

(i) Joint exploration of newbuilding opportunities in India and abroad; (ii) Sharing of technical expertise to scale up the global standards in shipbuilding; (iii) Identification of initiatives to enhance productivity and capacity utilization; (iv) Joint efforts to upskill and strengthen workforce; and (v) Exploration of potential collaboration in other shipbuilding-related projects.

KSOE is a global leader in shipbuilding and marine engineering, with proven expertise in designing and constructing commercial vessels, naval platforms, and offshore infrastructure. KSOE oversees the operations of some of the world's largest shipyards, including Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.