Shakti Pumps (India) allots 31.87 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Shakti Pumps (India) has allotted 31,87,365 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 918/] per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 908/] per equity share) which is at a discount of 4.97% to the floor price of Rs. 965.96/- per equity share, aggregating to approximately Rs. 292.6 crore, pursuant to the Issue in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The issue opened on 02 July 2025 and closed on 04 July 2025.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs. 120,21,06,000/- comprising of 12,02,10,600 equity shares to Rs. 123,39,79,650/- comprising of 12,33,97,965 equity shares.