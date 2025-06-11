Benchmarks advance on global trade optimism; IT shares climb

Key equity indices closed with minor gains today, buoyed by positive global trade developments, including encouraging signals from US-China trade negotiations in London. The Nifty ended above the 25,100 level. Sector-wise, energy, IT, and pharma shares were in demand, while banks and FMCG stocks corrected.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 123.42 points or 0.15% to 82,515.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.15 points or 0.15% to 25,141.40.

HCL Technologies (up 3.22%), Infosys (up 2.16%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.71%) boosted the indices.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,227 shares rose and 1,821 shares fell. A total of 132 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.47% to 13.67. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.05% to 6.284 from the previous close of 6.287. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.5100 compared with its close of 85.5700 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.18% to Rs 97,084.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 99.02. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.54% to 4.497. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement rose 76 cents or 1.14% to $67.63 a barrel. Global Markets: European shares traded higher on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report and weighed the potential impact of a possible U.S.-China trade agreement on global economic sentiment. Asian indices ended higher as optimism brewed over ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called "productive."

Both sides confirmed they have struck a trade agreement, following two days of negotiations in London. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exited the talks, Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stayed back to iron out the final details. Talks may stretch into Wednesday if needed, according to Lutnick. Back on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat. The Dow ticked up 0.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.55%, and the Nasdaq added 0.63%, marking a three-day winning streak for the latter two. Tech stocks led the charge, with chipmakers like Nvidia rallying after reports suggested Trump may ease export curbs on semiconductors to China.

All eyes now shift to U.S. CPI data due Wednesday, expected to show a slight uptick in Mays inflation. Stocks in Spotlight: Tolins Tyres zoomed 9.83% after the company reported its highest-ever monthly production milestone of 816 metric tons (MT) in May 2025, driven by robust demand and improved plant efficiency. Shares of Sula Vineyards jumped 7.91%, while Maharashtra-based GM Breweries soared 11.13%, after the Maharashtra government announced a sharp hike in state excise duties, excluding wine and beer from the increase. The state hiked excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) by over 50%, a move that is expected to push retail prices up by more than 60%. Country liquor and imported premium liquor were not spared either, with their retail prices likely to rise by 14% and 25%, respectively. However, in a major relief for consumers and certain manufacturers, beer and wine have been left out of the duty hike. Additionally, the government introduced a new category called Maharashtra-made liquor (MML), which will also enjoy exemption from the revised duties.

Hilton Metal Forging hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced the successful manufacturing of forged railway wagon wheel sets. These sets have been inspected and approved by RITES, the Indian governments railway inspection agency. HCL Technologies jumped 3.22% after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) to deliver AI-driven infrastructure and enhance customer experience. Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) advanced 2.73% after the company, along with JV entities, announced the receipt of orders worth Rs 580 crore for both the domestic and export markets from leading OEMs. Onesource Specialty Pharma advanced 1.19% after the company announced a partnership with Sweden-based Xbrane Biopharma AB for manufacturing biosimilars for global markets.