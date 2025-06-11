China's benchmark gains 0.52%

Regional gains, however, were capped as investors awaited the details of the outcome of trade talks and looked ahead to the release of U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day for direction.
A muted dollar helped lift gold prices higher while oil prices were little changed in Asian trade.
China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.52 percent to close at 3,402.32, with automakers rising after pledging to shorten payment terms for suppliers. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.84 percent to 24,366.94, with EV and tech stocks leading the surge.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app