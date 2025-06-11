Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.26%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.26% at 38784.3 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.23%, Infosys Ltd added 2.20% and Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 1.65%. The Nifty IT index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 0.88% and Nifty FMCG index is down 0.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.15% to close at 25141.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.15% to close at 82515.14 today.

