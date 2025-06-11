Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.26%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.26%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index ended up 1.26% at 38784.3 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.23%, Infosys Ltd added 2.20% and Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 1.65%. The Nifty IT index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 0.88% and Nifty FMCG index is down 0.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.15% to close at 25141.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.15% to close at 82515.14 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's Nikkei rise 0.55%

China's benchmark gains 0.52%

HCL Tech rallies on expanding partnership with The Standard

Nifty June futures trade at premium

DLF Home Developers consolidated net profit declines 31.47% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story