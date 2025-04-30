Benchmarks continue to trade near flatline with some positive points; FMCG shares advance

The headline equity benchmarks traded near flatline with some limited gains in the mid- afternoon trade, offsetting positive developments such as FII inflows and progress in global trade talks. The Nifty traded above the 22,300 level. FMCG shares advanced after declining for the previous trading session.

The weekly Nifty50 Futures & Options (F&O) series expiry has been shifted to today due to the market holiday tomorrow in observance of Maharashtra Day.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 50.32 points or 0.06% to 80,336.01. The Nifty 50 index added 0.35 points or 0.00% to 24,335.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.59% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.33%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,052 shares rose and 2,764 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.04% to 56,498.60. The index added 0.26% in the previous trading session.

Also Read

United Spirits (up 1.25%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.03%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.6%), Dabur India (up 0.41%) and ITC (up 0.26%), Marico (up 0.06%), Nestle India (up 0%) added.

On the other hand, Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.86%), Radico Khaitan (down 1.25%) and Emami (down 1.07%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.75% to 6.453 as compared with previous close 6.438.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.7500, compared with its close of 84.925 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement tumbled 1.28% to Rs 94,370.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 99.41.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.36% to 4.159.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement fell $1.25 or 1.95% to $63 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dixon Technologies (India) declined 1.93%. The company said that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Inventec Corporation and Dixon IT Devices for governing the relationship of the company and Inventec in respect of operation and management of the JVC.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 0.37%. The company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oncology formulation facility located at Panelav, Gujarat.

Atishay was locked in lower circuit of 5% after the companys standalone net profit slipped 6.34% to Rs 2.36 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations tanked 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 17.47 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News