US stocks stay supported ahead of key economic cues

The US stocks stayed largely supported on Tuesday. With the upward move, the S&P 500 closed higher for the sixth straight session, hitting its best closing level in almost a month. The Dow added 300.03 points or 0.8 percent to 40,527.62, the S&P 500 climbed 32.08 points or 0.6 percent to 5,560.83 and the Nasdaq edged up 95.18 points or 0.6 percent to 17,461.32. Risk sentiment is positive this week amid some progress in global trade talks. However, now the focus has shifted to the near-term data pointers from the US with labour market cues taking the centre stage. The US Labor Department released a report yesterday showing job openings decreased to 7.192 million in March from a downwardly revised 7.480 million in February. The Labor Department said hires rose to 5.411 million in March from 5.370 million in February, while total separations fell to 5.137 million in March from 5.316 million in February. The attention will now shift to the all-important non-farm payrolls data for April to be released on 2 May. Investors will also be eying release of first quarter US GDP as well as the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

