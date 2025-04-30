Euro Adhesives onboards actor Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

Euro Adhesives, the flagship brand of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, has appointed celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi as its first-ever Brand Ambassador. This strategic association is part of a larger vision to scale the brand's national footprint and deepen its connect with consumers, professionals, and trade partners alike.

Launching alongside this announcement is Euro Adhesives' all-new advertising campaign, #SirfJodoNahinFayedonKeSaathJodo, a powerful articulation of the brand's evolved value proposition promising not just a strong bond, but meaningful performance benefits like Fast Drying, Termite Resistance, Waterproof, Weather Proof and gives more coverage with less product usage. The 360 degree campaign goes live during May 2025 across Television, Print, Digital, and Out-Of-Home (OOH) platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News