Benchmarks trade higher; media shares surge

The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with significant gains in the early afternoon trade as investors sentiment remained optimistic following the recently signed India- US trade deal agreement and positive global cues. Market participants will track earnings reports, schedule to announce later today. Nifty scaled above 25,850 mark and Sensex crossed 84,050 mark.

Media shares jumped after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 499.51 points or 0.60% to 84,079.91. The Nifty 50 index added 170.65 points or 0.66% to 25,863.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 2.01%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,948 shares rose and 1,083 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Fractal Analytics received bids for 7,31,600 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share. Aye Finance received bids for 10,91,096 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.02 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rallied 3.43% to 1,438.45. The index rose 0.26% in the previous two consecutive trading sessions. Prime Focus (up 9.21%), Saregama India (up 6.85%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 5.06%), Sun TV Network (up 3.97%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 3.3%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.23%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.61%), Tips Music (up 2.23%), PVR Inox (up 2.07%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: JK Tyre & Industries rallied 6.39% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 294.96% to Rs 207.75 crore on a 14.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,222.96 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Sterlite Technologies rallied 5.36% after the company announced key decisions taken at its board meeting, including a sizeable promoter-led capital raise. The board approved the issuance of up to 45.3 crore convertible warrants to promoter Twin Star Overseas on a preferential basis at Rs 110 per warrant, aggregating Rs 498.3 crore. Each warrant is convertible into one equity share within 18 months from the date of allotment. As on December 2025, total promoter shareholding in the company stood at 44.44%. Global Markets: Asian markets advanced on Monday, led by a surge in Japanese stocks following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis historic landslide election victory.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party captured a two-thirds supermajority in the 465-seat lower house, public broadcaster NHK reported. A decisive win for Takaichi could be the best outcome for markets over the medium term, as strategic investments and tax reform bolster equities, said Sree Kochugovindan, media report said. Japanese stocks have hit several highs over the past few months, driven by the so-called 'Takaichi trade' as markets expect the prime ministers economic policies seen as growth-focused continuation of Abenomics to boost equities, while weakening the yen as she pushes for a looser monetary policy and higher government spending. U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Takaichi on her victory in a TruthSocial post.

Last Friday in the U.S., stocks surged as tech names recovered following several days of heavy selling in the sector and bitcoin rebounded following a rout that took the popular cryptocurrency down more than 50% from its high in October last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1,206.95 points, or 2.47%, closing at 50,115.67. Friday marked the first time the Dow exceeded the 50,000 level. The S&P 500 jumped 1.97% and ended at 6,932.30, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.18% to 23,031.21. With those moves, the S&P 500 climbed back into the green for 2026. Even with Fridays rise, the S&P 500 posted a 0.1% decline for the week, while the Nasdaq fell 1.8% on the week. The 30-stock Dow rose 2.5% week to date, benefiting from some rotation into some economically cyclical stocks even as the overall market was weighed down by tech selling.