Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Reserve Bank of India governor reiterated the central banks commitment to provide sufficient durable liquidity to the banking system. We continuously assess the durable liquidity requirements of the banking system due to changes in currency in circulation, forex operations, and reserve maintenance, he stated. Going forward too, after reviewing the liquidity situation and the outlook, RBI has decided to conduct open market operation (OMO) purchases of government securities amounting to ₹1,00,000 crore and 3-year USD/INR Buy Sell swaps of USD 5 billion this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark as RBI cuts rates by 25 bps

Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Tech Stocks Lead Modest Gains

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Lupin receives USFDA tentative nod for Siponimod tablets

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story