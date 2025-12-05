RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

The Reserve Bank of India governor reiterated the central banks commitment to provide sufficient durable liquidity to the banking system. We continuously assess the durable liquidity requirements of the banking system due to changes in currency in circulation, forex operations, and reserve maintenance, he stated. Going forward too, after reviewing the liquidity situation and the outlook, RBI has decided to conduct open market operation (OMO) purchases of government securities amounting to ₹1,00,000 crore and 3-year USD/INR Buy Sell swaps of USD 5 billion this month.

