Genesys International launches India's first 3D subsurface mapping

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Secures order of Rs 17.38 crore from Bureau Veritas

Genesys launches India's first 3D subsurface mapping thereby addressing a crucial need in Infrastructure development worldwide.

This will be a comprehensive approach towards landmark development in India's infrastructure modernization, as it involves the country's first-ever 3D Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey for the comprehensive detection and mapping of underground utilities. Genesys International will execute the project across multiple airports owned by the Adani Group, including Mumbai, Trivandrum, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad. This initiative will be followed by the creation of detailed 3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) outputs for complete airport environments from the outdoors. Genesys International will deploy state-of-the-art 3D GPR technology, specifically engineered for advanced subsurface mapping, alongside high-precision LiDAR systems to deliver accurate, high-resolution 3D models.

With its proven track record in handling large-scale geospatial and infrastructure digitization projects in India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Genesys continues to expand its expertise across major global aviation hubs. This award further reinforces the company's leadership in next-generation mapping solutions and its commitment to supporting world-class airport infrastructure development.

As India's infrastructure needs increase this is a crucial requirement across India, and development and deployment of this latest technology is an extension of Genesys 3D leadership. Recently Genesys launched the 3D ADAS navigation maps which were nominated by Tata Motors, India's leading Automotive player.

This award is from Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services enabling infrastructure development worldwide valued at Rs 17.38 crore.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

