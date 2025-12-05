RBI governor expresses confidence to keep CAD in check on healthy services exports coupled with strong remittance receipts

RBI governor in its December policy stated that Indias current account deficit moderated from 2.2 per cent of GDP in Q2:2024- 25 to 1.3 per cent in Q2:2025-26 on account of robust services exports and strong remittances. In October 2025, merchandise exports contracted year-on-year, whereas merchandise imports continued to increase for the second consecutive month, resulting in a widening of the trade deficit. Healthy services exports coupled with strong remittance receipts are expected to keep CAD modest during 2025-26.
On the external financing side, gross foreign direct investment (FDI) to India increased at a robust pace during the first half of the year. Net FDI also increased significantly due to a decline in repatriation despite a rise in outward FDI.22 Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) to India recorded net outflows of US$ 0.7 billion in 2025-26 so far (April-December 03), due to outflows in the equity segment. Flows under external commercial borrowings and non-resident deposit accounts moderated as compared to last year. As on November 28, 2025, Indias foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 686.2 billion, providing a robust import cover of more than 11 months. Overall, Indias external sector remains resilient, he noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app